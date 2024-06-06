PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely to take place on June 9: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on June 9, according to sources. Earlier, the ceremony was scheduled to take place on June 8. PM Modi resigned on Wednesday and submitted his letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

The President accepted his resignation as the PM and Council of Ministers. The President urged him to continue in his post till the new government assumed office. World leaders like Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremsinghe, and Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will be attending the Prime Minister's swearing-in ceremony.

Sheikh Hasina will leave from Dhaka on Friday afternoon and will remain in Delhi till June 9 afternoon.

"During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted," the Sri Lankan President's office said.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth are also likely to be invited.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also congratulated PM Modi for this election victory. "Great to speak with Narendra Modi today to congratulate him on his election victory. Australia and India are close friends, with strong strategic, economic and cultural ties. We look forward to growing our partnership in 2024 and beyond," Albanese said on X.