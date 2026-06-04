Big opportunities in medical, cultural tourism for Indians: St Petersburg tourism chief

SPIEF 2026: St Petersburg is ramping up efforts to attract more Indian visitors, identifying medical tourism and cultural tourism as key growth areas, while also exploring options for improved air connectivity between India and Russia.

Speaking to Business Today on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026, EV Pankevich, Chairman of the Committee for Tourism Development of St Petersburg, said the city sees significant potential in the Indian market and is preparing targeted promotional campaigns to boost visitor numbers.

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“We see enormous opportunities in medical tourism and cultural tourism for Indian travellers,” Pankevich said, adding that authorities are planning roadshows across India to showcase the city’s tourism offerings.

The move comes as Russia seeks to deepen economic and people-to-people ties with India amid evolving geopolitical dynamics and growing bilateral engagement.

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Direct flights under discussion

Pankevich said discussions have been held with airlines regarding direct connectivity between India and St Petersburg, a long-standing demand from the travel industry. While no timeline has been finalised, he noted that Indian travellers currently have convenient access through Moscow.

“We have discussed direct connectivity with airlines. At the same time, there is already good connectivity through Moscow, which serves as a major gateway for Indian tourists,” he said.

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Industry experts believe direct flights could significantly boost tourist arrivals by reducing travel time and making the destination more accessible.

Expanding tourism infrastructure

To cater to rising visitor numbers, St Petersburg is steadily expanding its hospitality infrastructure.

“Every year, we open between six and ten hotels. We are systematically building tourism infrastructure to support future growth,” Pankevich said.

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The city, often referred to as Russia’s cultural capital, is home to world-famous attractions, historic architecture, museums, canals and performing arts venues that attract millions of visitors annually.

Turning sanctions into an opportunity

Interestingly, Pankevich said Russia views Western sanctions as an opportunity to focus on domestic strengths and promote its cultural identity to international visitors.

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“We see sanctions as an opportunity to promote tourism and showcase our roots, traditions, culture and heritage,” he said.

The comments reflect a broader strategy among Russian regions to diversify tourism markets and attract visitors from countries across Asia, the Middle East and the Global South.

For India, where outbound tourism continues to grow rapidly, destinations such as St Petersburg are positioning themselves as alternatives for travellers seeking cultural experiences, heritage tourism and medical services.

With planned roadshows, expanding hotel capacity and ongoing discussions around connectivity, St Petersburg is making a renewed push to place itself firmly on the radar of Indian travellers.