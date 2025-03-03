Big relief for Ranveer Allahbadia: Supreme Court lifts ban on 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions

The Supreme Court on March 3 lifted the restriction imposed on YouTuber & Podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia on airing shows. The court allowed him to resume his show "The Ranveer Show" subject to furnishing an undertaking that his own shows will maintain the standards of decency and morality, so that viewers of any age group can watch, according to a report in Live Law.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh also ordered that his shows should not comment upon the proceedings which are sub-judice before the court. Justice Kant took exception to one of the accused making comments about the case in a show conducted abroad, as per the report.

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who is embroiled in the India’s Got Latent controversy, had moved Supreme Court seeking modification of rider barring him from airing any show till further orders. The podcaster, with 10.4 million subscribers on Youtube, has appealed to the apex court lifting of one part of the order that refrained him from airing his shows and said that he has 280 employees and it is his livelihood.

Earlier, the Supreme Court granted relief to YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps from arrest over his crass remarks at comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. The top court heard the YouTuber-podcaster's plea challenging FIRs filed against him due to the comments made on India's Got Latent.

The matter was taken up by the apex court after a request by Allahbadia's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud for urgent consideration. Even though it granted relief to Allahbadia, the top court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh expressed grave disapproval of the remarks made by the YouTuber.

Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, on Friday approached the Supreme Court against Assam Police's FIR on him and others in the ongoing row around comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.

The YouTuber has urged the top court to club the multiple FIRs against him across India over his recent crass comments. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna declined to hear the case urgently and said the matter will be taken up as per procedure. FIRs have been filed against Allahbadia and other content creators present on the show by the Assam Police and the Mumbai Police.

Allahbadia has been in the middle of a raging controversy following his remarks on India's Got Latent. During the show, the YouTuber-podcaster asked a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, and comedian Jaspreet Singh were also present in the panel when Allahbadia made the crass comments. On the same panel, Apoorva Mukhija also made objectionable remarks about women's private parts.