'Summon YouTube to court too...': Anupam Mittal questions Big Tech’s role in Ranveer Allahbadia row

Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group, weighed in on the Ranveer Allahbadia row, saying the High Court should summon YouTube too, and not just the podcaster.

The controversy surrounding Allahbadia, he wrote, was not just about his offensive remarks on India’s Got Latent. It’s about an entire digital ecosystem designed to reward provocation, he said.

Mittal called for a wider net. “There’s no excuse for what happened—it was crass, messy, and completely unacceptable. But before we turn sanctimonious, let’s look at the real issue,” he wrote.

He pointed out that India’s Got Latent was never meant to be a highbrow discourse. “It was always about insults, vulgarity, irreverence, and shock. Like it or hate it, that was the show.” And in a digital economy driven by outrage, pushing limits isn’t just expected—it’s rewarded.

“When the host and guests cross the line, can we really act surprised? That’s literally the algorithmic jackpot from their perspective.”

Mittal argued that platforms like YouTube and Instagram thrive on controversy, yet conveniently absolve themselves of responsibility when backlash follows. Are our laws actually protecting young minds from explicit content? Why aren’t we holding platforms accountable for what they serve up? How is it that kids can still access far worse content with zero guardrails?

He highlighted his own experience as a parent: “YouTube is the worst offender. I have parental controls set up for my 7-year-old, yet I’m shocked at the age-inappropriate content that keeps showing up.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has come down hard on Allahbadia. Hearing his plea against multiple FIRs, the court condemned his remarks, stating: “There is something very dirty in his mind which he vomited on the show.”

Though the bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh granted Allahbadia protection from arrest, it also imposed a major restriction—he is barred from airing any further YouTube shows.

But as attention remains fixated on individuals, Mittal’s words serve as a reminder: The real problem might be bigger than just one podcaster.