Another election, another fall: Congress sinks further in Bihar

The Congress, which ruled Bihar for over three decades, has slipped further in the state. As of 9:30 am, the grand old party was leading in 11 seats, down eight from its tally of 19 in 2020. The party had secured 9.48% of the vote in 2020. In 2015, Congress won 27 seats with 11.11% vote share - a steady decline reflected both in its strength and in the number of seats it has contested.

Congress, a key partner in the Mahagathbandhan, contested 41 seats in 2015, 70 in 2020, and 61 in 2025. The alliance this time includes the RJD, Congress, Mukesh Sahani's VIP, CPI, and several smaller parties.

It is not just Congress facing setbacks. The Tejashwi Yadav–led RJD has also seen a dip from its 2020 tally of 75 seats. As of 9:30 am, the party, which contested 143 seats, was leading in 60.

In the 2020 elections, Congress had been described as a "drag" on the Mahagathbandhan. Analysts argued that a stronger strike rate by the Congress could have helped the alliance cross the halfway mark. The grand alliance had finished with 110 seats, just 12 short of a majority.

In 2025, the NDA is again ahead and likely to form the government with 150-plus seats. The BJP, leading in 73 seats, and the JDU, ahead in 69, have already crossed the majority mark on their own. Chirag Paswan's LJP is also leading in 10 seats.

Within the Mahagathbandhan, seat-sharing emerged as a key stress point this time. The alliance could not reach consensus on at least 12 seats, leading to direct contests in 11 constituencies among its own partners. The RJD and Congress were pitted against each other in six seats, while the CPI and Congress clashed in four. Mukesh Sahani's VIP and the RJD faced off in two seats - Chainpur and Babubarhi.

The RJD fielded candidates against the Congress in Vaishali, Sikandra, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Narkatiaganj, and Warsaliganj. The Left and Congress clashed in Bachhwara, Rajapakar, Bihar Sharif, and Karghar.