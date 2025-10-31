Bihar elections: ₹2 lakh aid for women, ₹9,000 for farmers, 1 crore govt jobs in NDA manifesto

With just days to go before the first phase of voting in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has released its manifesto, unveiling an ambitious blueprint packed with big-ticket promises — from creating 1 crore government jobs to empowering 1 crore women as “Lakhpati Didis.”

The manifesto targets Bihar’s core concerns: joblessness, migration, rural distress, and infrastructure gaps. Key highlights from the NDA’s 2025 vision include:

1. Employment and Youth Empowerment

1 crore government jobs and employment opportunities.

Skill census and mega training centers for skill-based job creation.

2. Women's Empowerment

₹2 lakh support through Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

Mission to create 1 crore “Lakhpati Didis.”

“Mission Crorepati” for women entrepreneurs.

3. Backward Class Empowerment

₹10 lakh support to artisan groups.

High-level committee to assess and recommend empowerment strategies.

4. Farmer Welfare

₹9,000 annual support under Kisan Samman Nidhi.

MSP for key crops at the panchayat level.

₹1 lakh crore investment in agri-infrastructure.

5. Fishery and Dairy Development

Doubling production via Matsya and Dugdh Missions.

Block-level processing centers and financial support.

6. Infrastructure Boost

7 expressways and modernization of 3,600 km rail tracks.

Metro projects in 4 cities and expansion of rail services.

7. Urban and Air Development

Creation of “New Patna” and satellite towns.

International airport near Patna and flight expansion from 10 new cities.

8. Industrial and New-Age Economy

₹1 lakh crore investment in industrial hubs.

₹50 lakh crore investment to build Bihar into a global backend and tech hub.

9. Social Guarantees and Welfare

“Panchamrit Guarantee” with free ration, electricity, health cover, housing.

Free education from KG to PG.

10. Rural Economy and MSMEs

Mega food parks and export centers.

100 MSME parks and support for over 50,000 cottage industries.

11. Healthcare and Education

Medical colleges in every district and a global MedCity.

“Education Cities” with AI training and digital labs.

12. Other Key Promises