‘Painful but necessary’: Ex-Meta executive Amit Kumar exits Bihar startup scene, calls out ‘self-interest’

Former Meta USA Vice President of Product Development Amit Kumar has announced the closure of his Bihar-based startup operations, saying the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem suffers from “deep-rooted challenges” that make it difficult to build sustainable ventures.

In a candid and widely shared LinkedIn post, Kumar said he left his corporate career two years ago to return to India with a dream of fostering innovation and collaboration in his home state. But despite significant effort and investment, he said, the experience left him disillusioned.

“After years of effort, personal investment, and countless sleepless nights, I’ve realized one hard truth — intent alone isn’t enough,” Kumar wrote. “I’ve seen more self-interest than collaboration, more promises than actions, and more manipulation than professionalism.”

Kumar, who reportedly helped raise ₹130 crore in pre-seed funding from global investors for early-stage ventures, said the biggest challenge he faced was not access to capital or ideas, but a “lack of integrity, transparency, and accountability” in local operations.

Calling his decision to shut down operations in Bihar “painful but necessary,” Kumar said it stemmed from clarity rather than frustration.

“Change can only begin when truth is accepted, and I’ve accepted mine,” he wrote. “I still hope Bihar rises — not through slogans, but through integrity, discipline, and real work.”

Kumar’s post has sparked a wave of reactions from entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals nationwide. Many expressed empathy for his experience, lamenting persistent obstacles to doing business in Bihar, while others lauded his honesty.

One commenter wrote, “Sad to hear this. As a Bihari, it always haunted me despite being among the most hardworking people. We lack integrity, respect and honesty. Seeing you write this, it seems in 30 years nothing has changed.”

Another added, “Totally relate to your pain. I went through the same 14–15 years ago. Truly appreciate your dedication and efforts.”

A third urged Kumar not to give up, saying, “While your decision is correct, I’d request you to not lose hope. Unless people like you take the lead, change might never happen.”

While Kumar hasn’t revealed where his ventures will relocate, his post has reignited debate about Bihar’s persistent struggle to attract and retain entrepreneurial talent — and whether systemic reform can ever turn intent into impact.