Bihar flood alert: Ganga surpasses highest flood mark in Patna as 10.26 lakh people affected

The department forecast that the water level at Gandhi Ghat could rise further to 50.62 metres by 8 am on Sunday, and advised people to exercise caution.

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At Pandarak in Patna, the Ganga was also flowing above its previous HFL. Its water level stood at 43.78 metres at 10 am on September 5, compared with the previous HFL of 43.73 metres recorded on August 16, 2021, PTI reported.

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10.26 lakh people affected across 11 districts

The State Disaster Management Department said, as quoted by PTI, "Due to the rise in water levels of several rivers, around 10.26 lakh people in 50 blocks covering 201 gram panchayats across 11 districts have been affected by the floods."

The affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar and Araria.

Several rivers are flowing above danger marks at different locations, including the Gandak at Dumriaghat and Hajipur, Kosi at Baltara, Burhi Gandak at Khagaria, Ganga at Digha, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Buxar and Munger, Punpun at Sripalpur and Ghaghara at Darauli.

Relief and rescue operations intensified

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary directed ministers and officials to visit flood-affected areas and closely monitor relief and rescue operations. Senior officials have also been asked to camp in affected areas and supervise relief measures. Authorities have advised district magistrates and superintendents of police to alert people living near river-facing embankments and ensure continuous patrolling by special teams.

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The state has so far received 60.8 mm of rainfall in September, which is 69 per cent above normal, PTI reported. A total of 38 community kitchens are operating in flood-affected districts. Around 12,300 polythene sheets and 2,250 dry-ration packets have been distributed, while 858 boats, 27 SDRF teams and seven NDRF groups have been deployed.

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BJP national president Nitin Nabin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister were monitoring the situation. Speaking to reporters, Nabin said, "The chief minister is monitoring the situation. The government is fully aware of the fact. All of us are making efforts to ensure that people face the least possible difficulties during this disaster."

He added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also monitoring the situation at the Centre. Particularly in matters concerning disasters, the government should stand firmly with the people. These conditions have been persisting following the disaster in Nepal and continued rainfall."