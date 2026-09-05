Festive season revival? Indian airlines' capacity continues to shrink

Domestic capacity cut

Low-cost airlines dominate the Indian market, holding 69% of capacity with 15.7 million seats, a 4% decrease vs September 25. Full-service capacity is 7 million seats, having decreased by 5.4% year on year.

IndiGo's capacity in September 26 is 11.3 million seats. Nevertheless, capacity reduced by 4.5% (525,600 fewer seats). Air India (AI) is the second-biggest airline in India with 3.2 million seats, a 14% market share.

Air India (AI) capacity contracted again by 8.8% (309,000 fewer seats) in September 26 compared to last year. Air India Express (IX) also reduced capacity by 2.6% vs September 25, 68,000 fewer seats.

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Facing challenges with payment dues to lessors, SpiceJet reduced capacity at the fastest rate of 45.2%, 215,000 fewer seats.

Akasa Air and Emirates were the only airlines to increase capacity by 5% and 0.3%, respectively, vs September 25.

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International routes

United Arab Emirates remains the busiest international market from India, despite a 5% reduction in capacity to 1.1 million seats. The country still represents 28% of the total international market.

Saudi Arabia is the next busiest international country, with a 9% market share and increased by 12% to 336,000 seats. Capacity reduced by 23% in Thailand to 238,000 seats, followed by Malaysia and Singapore, where capacity reduced by 13% and 12%, respectively.

Capacity continued to increase by 16% to 200,000 seats to the UK, the sixth busiest market, and it also increased to Italy by 194% to 42,000 seats in September 26.

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