Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav claims bridge collapse, officials clarify makeshift damage

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed on Sunday that another bridge in Bihar has collapsed. However, an official clarified that it was a makeshift structure washed away by heavy rainfall. Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, shared a video of the incident on his X handle, showing the bridge in East Champaran district.

In the video, villagers from the Madhuban block can be heard accusing the use of substandard materials for the collapse.

BT could not independently verify the video.

District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal acknowledged the incident but clarified that it was "neither a bridge nor a causeway."

"A sewage line passes through Lohargawan village. Some parts of it were uncovered. As per the information we have, a decision was taken at the Panchayat level a few years back to erect a structure across the drain to help people cross it without difficulty", the DM told PTI over the phone.

He explained that the drain was covered with a makeshift structure only a few feet long.

"As is the case with such unregulated works, mud was used and hence it got washed away when heavy rains battered the area. Nonetheless, we are looking into the matter and will do, at our level, whatever is needed," added the district magistrate.

Notably, this incident follows the collapse of over a dozen bridges and causeways in several Bihar districts in recent weeks. This prompted the suspension of at least 15 engineers, though no casualties were reported.

The bridge collapses have sparked a political battle. Yadav criticized the Nitish Kumar government, while the ruling NDA blamed the RJD, noting that the Rural Works portfolio was with them until January this year.