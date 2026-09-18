Tata Electronics, L&T Semiconductor team up to expand India’s semiconductor manufacturing

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Under the partnership, the two companies will explore chip fabrication and packaging opportunities for LTSCT’s existing and upcoming products using Tata Electronics’ range of fab process technologies and packaging solutions. The collaboration will also look at optimising chip designs for fabrication, with an emphasis on efficient manufacturing at scale.

“Semiconductor leadership will increasingly be defined not just by design breakthroughs but by the ability to industrialise those designs through advanced packaging and manufacturing,” said Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive, L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited.

He added that the partnership represents an opportunity for India to move up the semiconductor value chain and enable products designed in the country to reach global markets with speed, reliability and scale.

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Tata Electronics CEO and Managing Director Dr Randhir Thakur said the company is developing semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India to provide solutions across the semiconductor value chain. He described the partnership with LTSCT as a step towards combining LTSCT’s fabless design and engineering expertise with Tata Electronics’ capabilities in manufacturing, packaging and testing.

The partnership is aligned with the government’s vision of “Manufacture in India – for India and for the World” and the objectives of Semicon 2.0, particularly the development of a domestic semiconductor ecosystem and greater value addition within India.

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The companies said they will work together to advance packaging technologies, manufacturing capabilities and quality systems as part of India’s broader semiconductor development efforts.

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LTSCT, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, is a fabless semiconductor products company focused on smart devices for global customers. Its portfolio spans Power, Compute, Analog/Mixed Signal, IoT modules and RF products, serving sectors including automotive, industrial, energy, data centres and telecommunications.

Tata Electronics, established in 2020 as a Tata Group greenfield venture, operates across electronics manufacturing services, semiconductor assembly and testing, semiconductor foundry and design services. Its Indian operations include facilities in Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.