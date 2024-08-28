BJP calls Bengal Bandh today, Nabanna protests take a violent turn -- here's what has transpired so far

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a Bengal Bandh, a 12-hour strike today from 6 am to 6 pm, in response to the police action taken against student protestors during a protest march towards West Bengal secretariat Nabanna.

The protestors sought Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata that took place earlier this month.

Banerjee is also the state Health and Family Welfare Minister apart from being the Home Minister and CM of Bengal. Union Minister and BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar accused the state government of ignoring the pulse of the people and their demands for justice.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters stopped a train at the Hooghly railway station. Kolkata Police has arrested student leader Satyen Lahiri in Cooch Behar and has detained protesting BJP workers at Alipurduar. Government bus drivers in the state are wearing helmets for their safety.

Nabanna Abhijan protest call given

The protest call was given by 'Pashchim Banga Chhatra Samaj', an unregistered student body, and a dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha'. They demanded Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old medic at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Nabanna protests turn violent

The protest march towards the West Bengal secretariat turned violent as protestors threw stones at the police and broke barricades at the Howrah Bridge. In return, the police resorted to using tear gas, water cannons and lathicharge to disperse the crowds as the scenes at Nabanna turned chaotic.

'Criminals in garb of police uniform': BJP attacks Kolkata Police

BJP leader and co-in-charge of West Bengal Amit Malviya on Tuesday said in a post on X that the Kolkata Police allegedly used hockey sticks to beat up protestors.

While sharing a video on X, he wrote: "When did professional police force start using hockey sticks? Is it part of police standard operating manual or are these criminals in the garb of police uniform? These instances are increasingly making Kolkata CP's position untenable."

He also urged the Supreme Court to hold Mamata Banerjee accountable for the gross abuse of state power and disproportionate use of force.

'Used water cannons mixed with chemicals': Agnimitra Paul on Kolkata Police

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday accused the Kolkata Police of using water cannons mixed with chemicals on the student protestors. Calling the police "spineless", she said that the cops have invalidated the Supreme Court's orders. The top court had directed the West Bengal government to not take any action against peaceful protestors.

She further said, "The police attacked unarmed protestors using stones and even resorted to lathicharge. I have pictures of the same. They used water cannons mixed with chemicals on the protestors. They are unable to provide safety to women of the state and when women protest, they use force to dispere them."

Sukanta Majumdar demands release of arrested students

"The police and Mamata Banerjee have unleashed violence on the student agitation. They have lathi-charged, used tear gas and used water cannons on the democratic, peaceful protest... Our demand is simple: the students who have been arrested by the police should be released," Majumdar said in a statement.

'Do they look like students?': TMC minister decries protestors

Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Shashi Panja questioned whether those leading the Nabanna protests were students or not. While speaking to India Today TV, she said that these protests should have been peaceful from the very beginning, which is more than welcome.

She added that the protesting junior doctors distanced themselves from the Chhatra Samaj. "If you look at the visuals that are emerging, do these people look like students? Are they really seeking justice? Or were they trying to promote their own political agenda? Look at the vandalism," Panja added.

People will reject BJP's "game plan": Kunal Ghosh on bandh

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday said that the Bandh revealed the BJP's intent to foment disturbances in the state. He also expressed confidence that the people of the state would reject the saffron party's "game plan" and ensure normalcy.

'Should intensify protests': RG Kar victim's father to protestors

"I am standing in support of the students who are protesting for my daughter. I am very proud that the students have taken such a risk and are out today for my daughter. They should intensify their protest and should keep demanding justice," the victim's father said.

'Impose President's rule': Suvendu Adhikari's request to WB Governor

Senior BJP leader and Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari urged Governor CV Ananda Bose to impose President's rule in the state, given the developments over the Kolkata medic rape and murder case.

"This movement will continue and force CM Mamata Banerjee to resign. President's rule should be imposed in Bengal and election needs to be conducted," Adhikari said.

Essential services, public transport to function as normal

Alapan Bandopadhyay, chief advisor to the Chief Minister, said that the government will not support the bandh, while urging residents to not participate.

He also assured that essential services such as medical care, drinking water, rail services, and electricity will run as usual.

Public transportation, businesses including shops and marketplaces, and educational institutions are expected to remain open. Government employees are also encouraged to work.