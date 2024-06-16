'BJP has first right on Speaker's post': JDU stands firm, says will never try to weaken NDA

Standing firmly behind the NDA, the JDU on Sunday said that the BJP has the first right on the Speaker's post and that comments from the INDIA bloc leaders are objectionable. "The position of a Lok Sabha Speaker is the most dignified post of the House. The ruling party has the first right on that seat," JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"The demands and statements of the INDI alliance are objectionable. BJP or NDA have first right on that post. We believe that the BJP is the largest party of the NDA," he said. The BJP has 240 MPs, while JDU has 12, and TDP 16.

Tyagi also rejected the claims that if the saffron party gets its Speaker, it will break the JDU, TDP, and Chirag Paswan's LJP. "I have been in NDA for the last 35 years. The BJP never tried to break any party," he said, adding that the TDP and JDU played a crucial role in the government formation but they will never try to weaken the NDA. The JDU and TDP's support is critical for the survival of the NDA government as the BJP does not have a majority on its own.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the JDU and TDP should ask for the Speaker's post as this is important for their survival. "We have heard that Chandrababu Naidu has asked for the Lok Sabha Speaker post. If a candidate of NDA will not get the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, then Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will break TDP, JDU, and LJP (Ram Vilas)."

Raut said that if Chandrababu Naidu doesn't get this position then "we will ensure that his candidate gets the support from the INDIA alliance."

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 and conclude on July 3. During the 9-day special session, the process for the election of Speaker will begin on June 26.

Sources have told India Today that the Opposition parties may field a candidate for the Speaker's post if the Deputy Speaker's post is not given to their camp. The Speaker controls the legislative process in the Lok Sabha. The Speaker, the presiding officer of the lower house, has substantial influence over the functioning of the House. He presides over the joint sitting of Parliament and also decides whether a bill is a money bill or not. The Lok Sabha committees also work under his leadership.