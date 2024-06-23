'BJP will be wiped out': Hooda's prediction for Haryana assembly elections

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda on Sunday predicted a major defeat for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. He said the saffron party will be wiped out in the assembly polls, slated to be held in October-November.

"Last time, we did not have a single seat in the Lok Sabha but we got 31 seats in the Assembly elections," he said, referring to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the Congress could not win any seat in Haryana.

This time, the grand old party won 5 of 10 Lok seats in Haryana. "This time, the BJP's seats have halved in the Lok Sabha elections and it will be wiped out in the Assembly elections in Haryana," Hooda said during a press conference.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said that in the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had the lead in 79 seats, while Congress was ahead only in 10 seats and JJP 1. Now, he said, the Congress party is ahead in 46 assembly constituencies and the saffron party's lead has dropped to 44 seats. The Congress party's vote share has increased 15 per cent, while BJP's share had declined nearly 12 per cent, he said.

"People have made up their minds. If this results in the Lok Sabha elections, we will win 70 per cent of seats in the assembly," the Congress state chief said.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of 90 seats, while Congress bagged 31 and Dushyant Chautala's JJP 10. Abhay Singh Chautala-INLD won 1 seat.

Earlier this month, Hooda said that Congress was ready for the next assembly elections and it would form the next government in Haryana. "The response in Lok Sabha elections and the vote share that we have got in Haryana, based on that I can say that we are going to form the government in Haryana with a huge majority," he said.

"36 biradaris have made up their mind that Congress is going to form the government," the former chief minister said. He also reiterated that there won't be any alliance in the state. "Alliance was for the national elections, but for the assembly election, there is no alliance as such."

While Congress is confident of winning the next assembly polls, the grand old party suffered a setback recently when the party's sitting MLA Kiran Choudhry resigned and joined the BJP. Choudhry's daughter Shruti also joined the saffron party. Kiran is the daughter-in-law of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal.

