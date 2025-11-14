Bolt.Earth charges ahead with ambitious plans for India’s EV revolution

Bolt.Earth is setting its sights on India's electric future, unveiling a bold plan to deploy 1 million EV charging points across the country by 2028. The company’s homegrown, vertically integrated strategy is designed to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, powering India’s two- and three-wheeler revolution while keeping costs down and efficiency high.

Advertisement

India’s electric vehicle landscape is unique, and Bolt.Earth is positioning itself to lead the charge. While international models have struggled due to fluctuating subsidies and market challenges, Bolt.Earth is pursuing an aggressive growth trajectory, with plans to install 1 million charging points by 2028. This expansion is in line with India’s EV growth projections, which are expected to skyrocket in the coming years.

"The question isn't if EVs will dominate, but how fast," says Raghav Bharadwaj, CEO of Bolt.Earth. “Electricity is already everywhere; rebuilding a new fuel distribution network from scratch is a trillion-dollar problem that EVs simply bypass.” For delivery riders and auto-rickshaw drivers, EVs present a more economical alternative to fuel-based vehicles, significantly cutting fuel costs and driving adoption.

Advertisement

A cornerstone of Bolt.Earth’s strategy is its innovation in fast-charging technology. The company’s Blaze DC charger, one of the first universal fast chargers designed specifically for India’s two and three-wheelers, reduces charging time from 4-6 hours to just 80 minutes. This is a critical step in addressing the urgent need for faster, more accessible charging solutions.

The company’s vertically integrated approach sets it apart from competitors. Bolt.Earth designs its own hardware and software, and it manages a nationwide network of certified technicians. This end-to-end control ensures consistent quality and reliability, while also allowing the company to optimize its network through AI-driven insights. By monitoring charger utilisation, Bolt.Earth can pinpoint high-traffic areas like metro stations for new deployments and actively promote underutilized spots through targeted marketing campaigns.

Advertisement

Looking beyond 2028, Bolt.Earth is focused on long-term growth. "With the government's 2030 targets and the fact that a majority of EVs are expected to be sold after 2030, the opportunity is vast. The market is expected to mature like the UPI ecosystem, with a few dominant players emerging," Bharadwaj adds.

With plans to turn profitable by FY26 and a revenue of Rs 9 crore as of FY24, Bolt.Earth’s ambitious strategy places it at the forefront of India's EV infrastructure transformation. As the company continues to scale its operations, it aims to solidify its position as a leader in the nation’s electric future.