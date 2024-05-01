Bomb threats likely a 'hoax': Union Home Ministry responds as around 100 schools in Delhi-NCR receive threats 

In response to the alarming bomb threats received by numerous schools across the Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, the Union Home Ministry has categorically labelled the threats as a "hoax," reassuring the parents and schools and urging them not to panic.

"There is no need to panic. Mails appears to be hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," a home ministry official said.

Issuing a statement, a representative from the ministry emphasised that both the Delhi Police and security agencies are diligently following established protocols to address the situation. Despite the unnerving nature of the threats, authorities have assured that necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

The reassurance from the ministry comes after around 100 schools in the national capital and neighbouring Noida received bomb threats via email, triggering widespread concern and prompting swift evacuation procedures.

In adherence to safety protocols, Delhi police and other concerned authorities promptly evacuated all affected schools upon receiving reports of the threatening emails. While the threats have understandably caused apprehension among parents, officials are working diligently to resolve the situation and provide a sense of security to the community.