Exam postponed, classes suspended: Check list of schools that received bomb threat in Delhi-NCR today 

Around 100 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region have received bomb threats via emails on Wednesday, according to ANI. Several schools prompted immediate evacuation of children after they had received the emails. All the exams and classes scheduled for today were suspended in these schools.

While the whole list of schools has not yet been made public, the following names have been revealed so far, according to various media reports.

Related Articles

List of schools under bomb threat

1. DPS schools (Dwarka, East of Kailash, Knowledge Park 5, Noida, RK Puram, Sector 122, Vasant Vihar)

2. Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri

3. Mother Mary’s School in Mayur Vihar

4. Amity School in Pushp Vihar

5. G D Goenka in Dwarka

6. Guru Harkrishan Public School, Delhi

7. BGS Vijnatham School, Dwarka

8. Salwan Public School, Delhi

9. Army Public School, DPS International School

10. St. Thomas' Girls Senior Secondary School

Delhi Fire Services have launched an investigation on the threats. However, police authorities have stated that nothing unusual has been discovered. "We checked all the schools and found nothing, so there is no need to panic," said DCP New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla.