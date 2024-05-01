scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Exam postponed, classes suspended: Check list of schools that received bomb threat in Delhi-NCR today 

Feedback

Exam postponed, classes suspended: Check list of schools that received bomb threat in Delhi-NCR today 

While the whole list of schools has not yet been made public, some names have been revealed so far, as per various media reports.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi schools bomb threeat Delhi schools bomb threeat

Around 100 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region have received bomb threats via emails on Wednesday, according to ANI. Several schools prompted immediate evacuation of children after they had received the emails. All the exams and classes scheduled for today were suspended in these schools.

While the whole list of schools has not yet been made public, the following names have been revealed so far, according to various media reports.

Related Articles

List of schools under bomb threat

1. DPS schools (Dwarka, East of Kailash, Knowledge Park 5, Noida, RK Puram, Sector 122, Vasant Vihar)

2. Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri

3. Mother Mary’s School in Mayur Vihar

4.  Amity School in Pushp Vihar

5. G D Goenka in Dwarka

6. Guru Harkrishan Public School, Delhi

7. BGS Vijnatham School, Dwarka

8. Salwan Public School, Delhi

9. Army Public School, DPS International School

10. St. Thomas' Girls Senior Secondary School

Delhi Fire Services have launched an investigation on the threats. However, police authorities have stated that nothing unusual has been discovered. "We checked all the schools and found nothing, so there is no need to panic," said DCP New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla.

Published on: May 01, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement