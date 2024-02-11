Bone pieces found in Prasadam at Andhra's Srisailam temple, probe ordered

A concerning incident occurred on Sunday at the revered Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh. A devotee from Hyderabad, identified as Harish Reddy, was left in distress after discovering what appeared to be two bone pieces in the Pulihora prasadam he was consuming following his darshan at the temple.

The temple, which is dedicated to the deities Shiva and Parvati and is known for its ancient and sacred significance in South India, immediately became the center of attention due to this alarming discovery.

The Srisailam temple authorities took swift action by ordering an investigation into the matter. While there was initial speculation that the foreign objects might have been cinnamon sticks rather than bones, the temple's executive officer's office received a written complaint from the devotee, accompanied by evidence of the find.

This incident has raised serious concerns regarding the hygiene and management practices of the temple's kitchen facilities.

Prasadam is a religious offering in Hinduism, typically food that is blessed and distributed to worshippers after being offered to the deity during worship. It holds great spiritual significance, and such an incident undermines the sanctity associated with prasadam.

The Srisailam temple, listed as one of the twelve Jyotirlingams in the country, is a place where devotees seek blessings and partake in various religious activities, including receiving prasadam.

The temple, located in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, is about 180 kilometers from Kurnool and approximately 213 kilometers from Hyderabad. It attracts numerous pilgrims who come to offer their prayers and participate in sevas, some of which allow them to enter the inner sanctum and perform rituals directly on the deities.

