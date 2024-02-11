'I will stand with Narendra Modi all my life': Acharya Pramod Krishnam after being expelled from Congress

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, expelled recently from the Congress party for his alleged anti-party remarks, on Sunday said that he will stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi all his life. He also thanked the grand old party for relieving him.

The Congress party on Saturday said in an official statement that the party president approved the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's proposal to expel Acharya Krishnam with immediate effect for six years. The decision, as per this statement, was taken due to "complaints of indiscipline and repeated public statements against the party."

"Today at this age, I am taking this resolution that I will stand with Narendra Modi all my life," Krishnam said.

He further said: "I came to know yesterday that Congress has issued a letter stating that, due to anti-party activities, I have been expelled from the party for six years. I want to thank the Congress for relieving me from the party."

Acharya Krishnam also questioned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary KC Venugopal over the notice. He asked whether taking Lord Ram's name was anti-party or going to Ayodhya was.

He also said that there were many decisions of the Congress party that he did not agree with. These included opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and supporting leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) when they made derogatory remarks against the Hindu religion.

"There were many decisions taken by the Congress party that I did not agree with, like opposing the abrogation of Article 370. Congress should not have opposed this. It should not have supported DMK leaders when they compared Sanatana Dharma with dengue and malaria," he mentioned.

He also went onto say that many leaders have asked him what was his fault. "I want to thank all those leaders who supported me being in the Congress party. The person who does not respect his mother or sister, how will he respect the country?" Acharya Pramod asked.

Last month, Acharya Krishnam, known to be a close advisor to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, condemned opposition leaders for the decision to skip the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

"Not even a Christian or a priest or Muslim can decline the invitation of Lord Ram. Ram is the soul of India. Without Ram, India can't even be imagined," he said at the time.

