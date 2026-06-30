Booking an Uber cab? These 4 new safety features could make your next ride safer

Uber has introduced a set of new safety features in India, including an industry-first in-app video recording tool for drivers and an ambulance assistance service, as the ride-hailing company looks to strengthen safety for both riders and drivers.

The new features, announced on Monday, include Record My Ride, which allows drivers to securely record encrypted in-cab video using their own smartphones through the Uber app if they feel unsafe during a trip.

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Uber has also partnered with medical logistics provider Dial 4242 to offer Ambulance Assistance, enabling riders and drivers to request emergency medical support after an accident through the app's existing 24x7 Safety Line.

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The company said the latest additions are part of its broader effort to improve safety standards across the ride-hailing industry.

Uber has introduced the following safety features:

Record My Ride: Drivers can now record encrypted in-cab video through the Uber app using their own phones if they feel unsafe during a trip. The recordings are encrypted, meaning neither the driver nor Uber can view them. They can only be accessed if the driver chooses to submit the recording as part of a safety report.

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Ambulance Assistance: Through a partnership with Dial 4242, riders and drivers can request an ambulance after an accident during a trip. The feature is available through Uber's existing 24x7 Safety Line.

Don't Type & Drive: The Uber Driver app will block manual typing while the vehicle is moving. Drivers will be asked to stop the vehicle safely before replying to messages.

Set Your Own PIN: Riders can now create and manage their own trip verification PIN, giving them more control over the trip verification process.

The company said these features build on earlier safety initiatives such as Audio Recording, Women Rider Preference, Helmet Selfie Verification and Seatbelt Reminders, along with RideCheck, Safety Preferences, Phone and Address Anonymisation, and the 24x7 Safety Line.

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Uber said many of these features were introduced by the company before becoming common expectations for users of ride-hailing platforms.

Gadkari welcomes safety initiatives

Union Minister for Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, said, "Following traffic rules, wearing seat belts and helmets, sound simple but play a big role in reducing fatalities in road accidents. Technology can play an important role in spreading awareness and making our roads safer. I appreciate Uber's continued partnership on Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan and its efforts to introduce innovations that promote safer road behaviour and improve support during emergencies."

Uber said it has been working with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan to promote road safety awareness.

'Safety should become the industry's baseline'

Sooraj Nair, Head - Safety Operations, Uber India & South Asia, said,

"What feels innovative today becomes expected tomorrow. That's exactly how safety should evolve. Our belief is simple: safety innovation should become the industry's baseline, not remain a differentiator. Our industry-first safety features and partnerships highlight our commitment to continually raise the bar. As expectations evolve, we hope the industry will rise up to meet them.”

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Expanding safety efforts

Uber said it will continue investing in technology and partnerships aimed at improving safety. The company highlighted products such as Uber for Teens and Uber for Seniors, which are designed to offer dedicated travel experiences for different user groups.

Uber, which entered India in 2013, now operates in more than 125 cities and offers services including bikes, autos, cars, metro and bus bookings through its app.