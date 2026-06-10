No Ola, Uber from 10 am to 4 pm? Why Chandigarh's cab drivers are on strike till June 16

Commuters across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula are facing disruptions after drivers associated with app-based cab platforms such as Ola, Uber and InDrive launched a protest that will continue until June 16, The Tribune reported.

The protesting drivers, gathered at Chandigarh's Sector 25 Rally Ground, announced that they will not accept ride bookings between 10 am and 4 pm every day during the agitation. The move is expected to affect more than 50,000 passengers who depend on app-based taxis for daily travel across the Tricity region, the report said.

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Why Ola, Uber and InDrive drivers are on strike

At the centre of the protest is the alleged non-implementation of Chandigarh's Aggregator Policy 2025, a framework aimed at regulating app-based taxi services, passenger safety, fare structures and driver welfare.

According to union representatives cited by The Tribune, the policy was notified nearly a year ago but has yet to be enforced. Drivers argue that the delay has allowed aggregator companies to continue operating without adequate oversight, hurting their earnings.

Union leaders say multiple rounds of talks with Chandigarh Administration officials have failed to yield results and have warned that the agitation will continue until the policy is implemented.

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What are the cab drivers' key demands?

Drivers are also seeking a fare revision. While the current base fare is Rs 25 per kilometre, unions argue that rising operational expenses—including CNG and fuel prices, insurance premiums, vehicle loan repayments, servicing costs, toll charges and permit fees—have made the existing structure unsustainable.

The unions are demanding that fares be increased to Rs 35 per kilometre, contending that drivers often travel empty to pick up passengers, further eroding their income.

Another major grievance relates to commissions charged by aggregator platforms. Drivers allege that companies deduct as much as 30-40 per cent of earnings through commissions, software fees and other charges. They also claim that incentive-linked targets push many drivers to remain on the road for 14-16 hours a day, raising health concerns and increasing the risk of accidents.

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The protesters have additionally demanded action against the commercial use of private vehicles and unauthorised bike taxi services. According to driver unions, registered commercial operators pay permits and taxes while some private vehicles continue to operate commercially, creating what they describe as unfair competition.

With app-based cab services partially disrupted, many commuters have shifted to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses and auto-rickshaws. CTU operates around 65-70 local and suburban routes linking key destinations including PGIMER, GMCH-32, Chandigarh Railway Station, ISBT-17 and ISBT-43.