UPI now available in Greece: Check full list of countries where Indians can make digital payments

Indian travellers can now use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Greece, with the country becoming the latest to join India's growing cross-border digital payments network. The move takes the number of countries where UPI is available to 10, making it easier for Indians to make payments at participating merchants abroad without relying entirely on cash or international cards.

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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced the rollout after witnessing a live demonstration of the partnership between Eurobank and NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) at Eurobank's headquarters in Athens.

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"Witnessed a live demonstration of the Eurobank-NPCI International Payments Limited partnership enabling UPI services at Eurobank headquarters in Athens," Goyal posted on X.

The launch is part of India's efforts to expand UPI globally through partnerships with banks and payment networks. These collaborations allow Indian travellers to make QR code-based payments abroad using their existing UPI apps. Depending on the country, UPI can be used for merchant payments, cross-border remittances, or both.

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Countries where Indian travellers can use UPI

UPI is currently available through partner banks and merchant networks in the following countries:

Singapore

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

France

Mauritius

Nepal

Bhutan

Qatar

Sri Lanka

Cambodia

Greece

Greece becomes the 10th country

Greece is the latest country to join the UPI network after NIPL partnered with Eurobank to enable UPI-based payments.

The rollout was announced during Piyush Goyal's official visit to Athens, where he said the growing international adoption of UPI reflects increasing confidence in India's technology-driven digital payment ecosystem.

Cambodia joined earlier this month

Before Greece, Cambodia became the ninth country where UPI is available after NIPL partnered with ACLEDA Bank.

The partnership allows Indian travellers to make payments using Cambodia's national QR code system, KHQR. Prior to Cambodia's addition, UPI was already available in Singapore, the UAE, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar and Sri Lanka.

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France marked UPI's entry into Europe

France was among the first European countries to introduce UPI.

The service was initially launched at the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 2024 and was later expanded to additional merchant locations, including Galeries Lafayette in Nice, allowing Indian tourists to make payments using UPI-enabled apps.

What is UPI?

Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI enables users to transfer money instantly by linking their bank accounts to mobile payment apps.

Its international expansion is aimed at making overseas payments more convenient for Indian travellers, reducing dependence on cash and lowering the cost and friction of cross-border transactions.