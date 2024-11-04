Boost to Mahayuti: BJP successful in containing rebellion! Gopal Shetty withdraws nomination from Borivali

Senior leader and former MP Gopal Shetty announced the withdrawal of his nomination from the Borivali assembly seat in Maharashtra. Shetty had filed his nomination from the seat as an independent after the BJP denied a ticket to him.

The BJP has fielded Sanjay Upadhyay from the assembly seat for the Maharashtra assembly polls, replacing sitting MLA Sunil Rane.

Speaking to the media, Shetty said that he objected to the saffron party's style of functioning where decisions are taken without consulting party workers.

"The party was consistently nominating candidates for the assembly elections from outside, and it was presumed that it was being carried out with my consultation."

He added that he was never consulted when candidates were selected for the Borivali assembly seat in the past. "I am a party worker and I always expressed my concerns towards a certain style of decision-making," he said.

Gopal Shetty, a veteran of the Mumbai north region, was MLA from Borivali in 2004 and 2009. He was also the corporator from the area for several years.

In 2014, he won the Lok Sabha and the BJP nominated Vinod Tawde from the Borivali assembly seat. Borivali is considered one of the safest assembly constituencies for the party.

Tawde was not re-nominated in 2019 and he later became BJP's national general secretary. Previously, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the rebels are also their people and exuded confidence that the party will be successful in making everyone understand.

"They (rebels) are also our own people, it is our duty to make them understand, sometimes there is a lot of anger but they have formed their mindset in the larger interest of the party. I am confident that we will be successful in making everyone understand," he said on Saturday.

Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 20 and the votes will be counted on November 23.

The BJP is contesting the election as part of the Mahayuti alliance with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).