BrahMos Aerospace announces job reservations for Agniveers, first defence PSU to boost employment

In a first-of-its kind development, BrahMos Aerospace on September 27 announced job reservations for Agniveers making it the first public sector undertaking (PSU) to do so.

According to the notification from the company, which is a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, at least 15 percent of technical and general administration vacancies across various work centres will be reserved for Agniveers. Additionally, at least 50 percent of security and administrative roles at work centres will also be filled with Agniveers where tasks have been outsourced.

Furthermore, BrahMos Aerospace plans to recruit Agniveers for at least 15 percentof contractual vacancies through third-party contract staffing, contingent upon their experience and qualifications.

BrahMos is also encouraging its industry partners to adopt a similar approach by recruiting at least 15 percent of Agniveers in their establishments for relevant tasks.

“The #Agniveers, with their rigorous, time-bound training in military tactics, technical proficiency, discipline & quick adaptability, will be the backbone of India’s growing defence & industrial sectors. As #India continues its journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, the contribution of #Agniveers in industries like ours will be pivotal in shaping the country’s future.

“#BrahMosAerospace strongly believes that #Agniveers, passed out from Govt. of India's Agnipath Scheme, will not only fill the skill gap at grassroots level for the Indian defence industries, but also provide a dedicated workforce which places the Nation and the organisation at the forefront,” the company said in a post on X (formally twitter).

In consonance with Govt of India’s #AgnipathScheme, #BrahMos Aerospace announces its new policy guidelines to provide reservation to the #Agniveers who, after serving in the #IndianArmedForces for a tenure of four years, can become a valuable asset for our cutting-edge Defence… pic.twitter.com/uP25Amh7kN — BRAHMOS Missile (@BrahMosMissile) September 27, 2024

This comprehensive strategy not only recognizes the skills and dedication of these young servicemen and women but also sets a precedent for other companies to follow, promoting a culture of inclusivity and recognition for defence personnel across sectors.

Sanjeev Kumar Joshi, Deputy CEO, of BrahMos Aerospace said, “Agniveers, after four years of service in the armed forces, will emerge with a deep sense of discipline and nationalism, alongside expertise in their respective fields. This skill set is exactly what we need to mould them according to the requirements of BAPL. The Agnipath scheme serves as a valuable filter, ensuring that individuals possess the requisite skills to join our workforce.”

The Union government has reserved 10 percent vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces for Agniveers. Some states, including Haryana and Rajasthan, have also announced reservations for Agniveers in their police forces.

The Agnipath scheme provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years in the Indian defence forces with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years.

The scheme was a major departure from the military’s age-old recruitment system, which was scrapped when the NDA government announced the new scheme in June 2022.

The scheme has come under fire from the Opposition with Congress repeatedly calling for its scrapping. The scheme is believed to have impacted BJP’s poll outcome in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections especially the northern states.