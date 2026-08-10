Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
'Brave soldiers had to endure a lot of suffering': Suvendu Adhikari announces ₹10,000 monthly pension for 325 Emergency protesters

'Brave soldiers had to endure a lot of suffering': Suvendu Adhikari announces ₹10,000 monthly pension for 325 Emergency protesters

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's "Do or Die" call, Adhikari said thousands of Indians had made the ultimate sacrifice with the vision of a free India.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 9:15 AM IST
'Brave soldiers had to endure a lot of suffering': Suvendu Adhikari announces ₹10,000 monthly pension for 325 Emergency protestersAdhikari also marked the 84th anniversary of the Quit India Movement and paid tribute to freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for Independence.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a monthly pension of ₹10,000 for 325 people who were jailed for taking part in protests against the Emergency imposed in 1975.

The announcement was made on Sunday at a programme at the state secretariat, where Adhikari said those imprisoned during the Emergency had suffered for standing up for democracy.

Advertisement

"The brave soldiers had to endure a lot of suffering. The new state government stands on the ideals of these brave soldiers," he said.

According to Adhikari, the state government has identified 325 people who were imprisoned for participating in protests during the Emergency. They will receive the pension under the 'Paschimbanga Loktantra Senani Samman'.

He said the new government was built on the ideals of people who had made sacrifices for the country.

The BJP-led government at the Centre observes June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the imposition of the Emergency in 1975. Several BJP-ruled states have also honoured people who were jailed during the Emergency with awards and pensions.

Don't Miss: Home Loan: Applying with a co-applicant? Their credit score could affect your loan availability

Advertisement

The BJP came to power in West Bengal for the first time in the assembly elections held earlier this year.

Earlier on Sunday, Adhikari also marked the 84th anniversary of the Quit India Movement and paid tribute to freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for Independence.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's "Do or Die" call, Adhikari said thousands of Indians had made the ultimate sacrifice with the vision of a free India.

"On this momentous day of August 9th, I offer my deepest gratitude and heartfelt tribute to all those courageous Freedom Fighters. Their unmatched valour and supreme sacrifices form the bedrock of the free India we cherish today," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 10, 2026 9:15 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more