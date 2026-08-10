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Gold, silver prices today (August 10): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices today (August 10): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 8:45 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (August 10): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesIn the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat.

Gold and silver prices were largely stable on August 10, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. Gold prices hit ₹1,45,165 per 10 gram whereas silver rates also neared ₹2,23,800 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.60% at ₹1.45 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures rose by around 0.99% to ₹2.23 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,52,550 ₹1,39,850
Mumbai ₹1,52,350 ₹1,39,650
Bengaluru ₹1,52,550 ₹1,39,850
Kolkata ₹1,52,350 ₹1,39,650
Hyderabad ₹1,52,350 ₹1,39,650
Chennai ₹1,52,550 ₹1,39,650

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹26,200
₹2,62,000
Mumbai ₹26,100 ₹2,61,000
Bengaluru ₹25,700
 
₹2,57,000
Kolkata ₹25,700
₹2,57,000
Hyderabad ₹26,590 ₹2,65,900
Chennai ₹26,300

₹2,63,000

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 10 August 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹13,220 per gram across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹13,265 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,422 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹14,460 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,200
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,200
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,422
Tanishq 22K 13,245
Tanishq 24K* 14,415

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,200
Delhi 13,200
Gujarat 13,200
Karnataka 13,200
Kerala 13,200
Maharashtra 13,200
Odisha 13,200
Punjab 13,200
Tamil Nadu 13,200

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 10, 2026 8:45 AM IST
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