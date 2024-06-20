scorecardresearch
Setback for Nitish: Patna High Court scraps 65% quota for backward classes

Feedback

The Patna High Court has scrapped the 65% quota for backward classes in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

In a setback for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Patna High Court on Thursday scrapped the Bihar government's decision to increase the reservation for backward classes to 65%. In November last year, the Bihar government issued the gazette notification for the two reservation bills – Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (For SC, ST, EBC, and OBC) Amendment Bill and the Bihar (In Admission In Educational, Institutions) Reservation Amendment Bill, 2023, increasing quota from the existing 50% to 65%.

The HC set aside the Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (Amendment) Act, 2023 and The Bihar (In admission in Educational Institutions) Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2023, calling them as ultra vires and violative of the equality clause under Articles 14, 15 and 16.
 

 

Published on: Jun 20, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
