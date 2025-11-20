'Breaking your heart for last time': Delhi boy’s final note to mother blames teachers for death

A Class 10 student at one of Delhi’s top schools died by suicide after jumping from a Metro station, leaving behind a heartbreaking note in which he blamed his teachers for pushing him to the edge.

The 16 year old boy’s father has filed an FIR accusing three teachers and the school principal of mentally harassing his son to the point where he felt he had no choice but to take his own life.

In his suicide note, the teenager wrote, “Sorry mummy, aapka itni bar dil toda, ab last bar todunga. School ki teachers ab hai hi aise, kya bolu.” The message, found in his school bag, also asked that his organs be donated if they could help someone.

According to the FIR, the boy left home for school at the usual time of 7.15 am on Tuesday. Around 2.45 pm, the father received a call that his son was lying injured outside the Rajendra Place Metro Station in Central Delhi. The caller took him to BL Kapoor Hospital, where the family was told he had died.

The father alleged that one teacher had been threatening the boy for four days, telling him he would be expelled and given a transfer certificate. Another teacher had once pushed him, he said. On Tuesday, during a dramatics class, the boy fell and was allegedly mocked and insulted. The teacher accused him of overacting and continued scolding him until he cried. According to the father, the teacher then said he could cry as much as he wanted and it did not matter to her. The principal was present during the incident and did nothing, he claimed.

The father told PTI that the family had previously filed complaints about harassment but avoided escalating them because the Class 10 exams were approaching. “His exams were due in one or two months. Twenty marks come from the school. I did not want to disturb anything,” he said. The family had assured the boy they would move him to another school after exams.

In his note, the boy also apologised to his elder brother and to his father for not being able to be “a good man like him.” He thanked his mother for always supporting him and urged her to continue supporting the family.

Naming the principal and two teachers, he wrote that his last wish was that action be taken against them so that no other child suffers the same fate.

“I am sorry but teachers ne aisa kiya hai mere saath,” he wrote.