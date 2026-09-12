BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi proposes 'Troika arrangement', secure digital repository to strengthen BRICS continuity

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PM Modi proposes BRICS continuity mechanism

Modi said the annual rotation of the BRICS presidency should not lead to a loss of institutional momentum.

“We need to work on a new and ambitious agenda for the next 20 years. We must begin this process with our own internal working systems.”

He proposed the creation of a dedicated BRICS continuity and implementation mechanism that would allow initiatives agreed upon during one presidency to be tracked and carried forward by subsequent chairs.

“While the BRICS presidency rotates annually, this should not disrupt our institutional momentum. I propose the establishment of a BRICS continuity and implementation mechanism,” the Prime Minister said.

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Secure digital repository to track decisions

A key part of Modi’s proposal is the creation of a secure digital repository that would record the progress of decisions taken by BRICS members.

“This would enable the follow-up of all initiatives and outcomes through the ‘Troika’ arrangement,” Modi said.

He added: “We could also create a secure digital repository to record the nodal point, timeframe, and implementation status associated with every decision.”

#WATCH | Delhi: During the BRICS Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We need to work on a new and ambitious agenda for the next 20 years. We must begin this process with our own internal working systems. While the BRICS presidency rotates annually, this should not… pic.twitter.com/D9kXsqzmy8 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

The Troika arrangement is designed to provide continuity between the previous, current and incoming BRICS presidencies. With the grouping lacking a permanent secretariat and its chairmanship rotating annually, the mechanism could help ensure that long-term initiatives do not lose momentum during transitions.

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Modi calls for global governance reforms

The Prime Minister also used his BRICS address to call for reforms in global institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council and international financial institutions.

“In formulating this roadmap, we must focus on three key aspects: Representation, Responsiveness, and Rule-making,” Modi said.

He argued that reform of the UN Security Council could no longer be postponed and called for negotiations to be linked to “a definite timeframe and clear outcomes.” He also said voting power and leadership positions in global financial institutions should reflect present-day economic realities.

(With inputs from ANI)