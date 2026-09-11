BRICS Summit 2026: Which BRICS country is the world's largest oil producer? Check full list

But which BRICS country produces the most oil?

Based on 2025 oil-production data available on Worldometer, Russia is the largest oil producer among the BRICS countries, if Saudi Arabia is excluded. Saudi Arabia produces 10,534,548 barrels per day, higher than Russia.

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Russia tops BRICS oil production

According to Worldometer, Russia produced 10.53 million barrels of oil per day in 2025, placing it third globally, behind the United States and Saudi Arabia. Its production increased marginally by 0.01% year-on-year.

Among the other BRICS members, China was the second-largest producer after Russia, with 5,446,189 barrels per day, followed by Iran at 4,768,756 barrels per day and Brazil at 4,655,066 barrels per day.

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The United Arab Emirates produced 4,339,251 barrels per day, while India recorded 990,278 barrels per day. Indonesia's production stood at 852,689 barrels per day.

Egypt produced 612,614 barrels per day, while South Africa's production was 95,210 barrels per day. Ethiopia, meanwhile, had no reported oil and petroleum-liquids production for 2025 in Worldometer's data; the website says Ethiopia last reported production in 2016.

What about Saudi Arabia?

There is an important qualification when ranking BRICS oil producers. Worldometer lists Saudi Arabia as the world's second-largest oil producer, at 11,213,958 barrels per day in 2025, higher than Russia's 10,534,548 barrels per day.

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Saudi Arabia would have been the top oil-producing country in the group. In its official declaration, BRICS considers Saudi Arabia as part of the bloc. The Kingdom was invited to be part of the bloc in 2023. However, Riyadh is yet to formally announce its official position on joining the bloc.

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This creates a distinction between the BRICS 2026 official member list and Saudi Arabia's own formal position. BRICS-related sources currently count Saudi Arabia among the bloc's 11 members, alongside Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia.

Therefore, if Saudi Arabia is counted as a BRICS member, it is the bloc's largest oil producer according to Worldometer's 2025 figures. If the ranking is restricted to countries whose membership is not subject to the Saudi Arabia qualification, Russia emerges as the largest producer.

Why Russia's position matters

Russia's position is significant because oil remains a major component of the country's energy sector and global exports. Worldometer estimates that Russia produced 9,885,109 barrels per day of crude oil within its broader 10.53-million-barrel-per-day oil and petroleum-liquids figure in 2025.