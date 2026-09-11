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BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi to see cloudy skies, light rain on September 11, IMD says

BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi to see cloudy skies, light rain on September 11, IMD says

According to the IMD forecast, the weather conditions on September 11 could bring rain and thunderstorms across several parts of Delhi-NCR

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 3:35 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi to see cloudy skies, light rain on September 11, IMD saysDelhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with spells of very light to light rain on Friday, September 11

Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with spells of very light to light rain on Friday, September 11, as the national capital prepares for the BRICS Leaders’ Summit 2026. The forecast has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its district-wise Delhi-NCR forecast dated September 10.

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According to the IMD forecast, the weather conditions on September 11 could bring rain and thunderstorms across several parts of Delhi-NCR, including areas around the national capital where traffic and security arrangements are being intensified ahead of the summit.

READ THIS: Airspace curbs, beautification, traffic restrictions: How Delhi is preparing for BRICS Summit

Delhi to remain generally cloudy on September 11

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies across Delhi on September 11. A spell of very light to light rain is likely from the forenoon to afternoon, with the rain potentially accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Another spell of very light to light rain is expected towards the night.

The same broad weather pattern has been forecast for North, North-East, North-West, West, South, South-West, South-East, Central, East and Shahdara districts of Delhi, as well as New Delhi.

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Delhi-NCR areas may also see rain and thunderstorms

The IMD forecast indicates similar conditions in neighbouring NCR districts. Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad are also expected to experience generally cloudy conditions, with very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning from the forenoon to afternoon, followed by another spell of very light to light rain towards night.

This means commuters travelling between Delhi and the neighbouring NCR cities could encounter wet roads and intermittent showers during the day.

ALSO READ: Jalebis & foreign greetings: How Chandni Chowk is preparing to welcome BRICS 2026 leaders

Weather outlook during BRICS Summit preparations

The September 11 forecast is particularly relevant as Delhi steps up security and traffic arrangements ahead of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12-13. The summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi this weekend.

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With traffic restrictions and diversions planned across the capital from September 11 to 13, intermittent rain and thunderstorms could add another factor for commuters to consider.

The IMD's district forecast, however, classifies the September 11 conditions as “Likely” rather than indicating a higher-level warning in the district forecast. The department's document also advises users to refer to its location-specific weather and lightning-warning services for updated information.

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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 3:35 AM IST
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