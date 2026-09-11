BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi to see cloudy skies, light rain on September 11, IMD says

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Delhi to remain generally cloudy on September 11

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies across Delhi on September 11. A spell of very light to light rain is likely from the forenoon to afternoon, with the rain potentially accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Another spell of very light to light rain is expected towards the night.

The same broad weather pattern has been forecast for North, North-East, North-West, West, South, South-West, South-East, Central, East and Shahdara districts of Delhi, as well as New Delhi.

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Delhi-NCR areas may also see rain and thunderstorms

The IMD forecast indicates similar conditions in neighbouring NCR districts. Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad are also expected to experience generally cloudy conditions, with very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning from the forenoon to afternoon, followed by another spell of very light to light rain towards night.

This means commuters travelling between Delhi and the neighbouring NCR cities could encounter wet roads and intermittent showers during the day.

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Weather outlook during BRICS Summit preparations

The September 11 forecast is particularly relevant as Delhi steps up security and traffic arrangements ahead of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12-13. The summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi this weekend.

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With traffic restrictions and diversions planned across the capital from September 11 to 13, intermittent rain and thunderstorms could add another factor for commuters to consider.

The IMD's district forecast, however, classifies the September 11 conditions as “Likely” rather than indicating a higher-level warning in the district forecast. The department's document also advises users to refer to its location-specific weather and lightning-warning services for updated information.