'Bro has a whole constitution for his below average cab service': Netizens on driver's rules for passengers

A passenger recently shared a list of guidelines by a cab driver on Reddit, wherein it was mentioned that passengers cannot call him 'bhaiya'. The rules were hung from the front passenger seat for the customers' benefit.

The passenger shared a picture of the guidelines and wrote on Reddit: "I have booked a cab and the cab driver mentioned some guidelines on the cab! What do you [think] about these guidelines?" While some passengers believed that the guidelines did not make any sense, others backed the cab driver for taking a stand against rude customers.

"Bro has a whole constitution for his below average cab service," a Redditor commented. "Most points are fair but what's with -- don't call us bhaiya?" a Redditor asked.

"All these cabs charge hell lot of money for not so clean, non functional AC and stinky rides," another user mentioned. "If the cab is clean and the driver doesn't talk to me that's a straight 5 star and tips for the driver," a Redditor noted.

"Anyway, Bandra girls will call him bayya," a user said in jest.

"Makes sense. Unfortunately, most of the folks taking a cab might be severely lacking in basic behaviour. What they do abroad in a taxi will be totally different than what they do here in India. Maybe a little overboard with the language like putting attitude in pockets, but makes sense to me overall," another user wrote.

"Mutual respect is very important and India needs to grow here," yet another user said.

"Guy will never know why the ratings keep moving downward... Cab business is a hospitality business, you become equal by showing unreasonable care in this industry. Demanding respect has never been a good way of earning it," a user commented.

"He’s right and there’s nothing wrong with his guidelines. Our country people has this habit of looking down on cab drivers, delivery people and stuff. In fact, this has to be common sense," a user mentioned.