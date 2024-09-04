'Brother, when are we cycling together in Chennai?': Charming banter between Rahul Gandhi, MK Stalin wins the internet

In a delightful twist to the world of political engagements, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have shared a charming exchange on social media that has captivated many.

The conversation began with CM Stalin sharing a snapshot of himself riding a sleek, stylish bike against the backdrop of a serene evening. His caption read: “Evening’s calm sets the stage for new dreams."

Related Articles

Brother, when are we cycling together in Chennai? 🚴 https://t.co/fM20QaA06w — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2024

Stalin is now on a tour of the US where his stated objective has been to meet business leaders and tech giants in a bid to shore up foreign investment into Tamil Nadu.

Rahul Gandhi, ever the enthusiast for both camaraderie and cycling, responded with a playful nudge: “Brother, when are we cycling together in Chennai?"

But the engagement did not end there. Soon, Stalin was quick to respond with warmth and enthusiasm. He replied, “Dear brother @RahulGandhi, whenever you’re free, let’s ride and explore the heart of Chennai together! A box of sweets is still pending from my side. After our cycling, let’s enjoy a delicious South Indian lunch with sweets at my home.”

Dear brother @RahulGandhi, whenever you’re free, let’s ride and explore the heart of Chennai together! 🚴



A box of sweets is still pending from my side. After our cycling, let’s enjoy a delicious South Indian lunch with sweets at my home. https://t.co/X0Ihre6xpo — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 4, 2024

The bonhomie between the two political leaders is not new and Gandhi has been known to share a deep personal bond with Stalin. Earlier this year, during the Lok Sabha election campaign in April, Rahul Gandhi made a memorable detour to a sweet shop in Singanallur, Tamil Nadu, to pick up a box of the renowned South Indian delicacy, Mysore Pak. In a delightful video shared by Gandhi, he was seen savoring the sweets and chatting with the shop staff before personally delivering the treat to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Coimbatore.

Gandhi’s thoughtful gesture, addressing Stalin as his “brother,” was warmly received by the Tamil Nadu leader, who reciprocated with equal affection.

In June, Stalin extended his birthday wishes to Gandhi, prompting a heartfelt response from the Congress leader, who jokingly remarked, "I’m still waiting for my box of sweets today."