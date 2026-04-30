Buddha Purnima 2026: Know the exact date, Tithi timings & significance

With Buddha Purnima nearing, many devotees are still wondering whether the festival will be observed on April 30 or May 1 this year.

The confusion stems from the timing of the Purnima Tithi, which begins late at night on April 30 and continues through May 1. According to the Hindu and Buddhist calendar traditions, Buddha Purnima will be observed on Friday, May 1, 2026.

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The festival, celebrated on the full moon day of the Vaishakha month, is regarded as the most sacred occasion in Buddhism. It marks the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana of Gautama Buddha, making it a day of deep spiritual significance for millions of followers around the world.

Exact date and timings

Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 1 because the full moon tithi remains active throughout the day.

Purnima Tithi begins at 11:23 PM on April 30, 2026

Purnima Tithi ends at 11:08 PM on May 1, 2026

The occasion is considered highly auspicious for meditation, prayers, and charitable activities.

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Why Buddha Purnima matters

For Buddhists, this day is more than a festival. It is a reminder of Lord Buddha’s teachings on peace, compassion, mindfulness, and non-violence. Religious gatherings, prayer ceremonies, and meditation sessions are organised at temples and monasteries across India and several other countries.

Many devotees spend the day reflecting on Buddha’s message of simplicity and inner balance, values that continue to resonate even in modern times.

How devotees celebrate the festival

Buddha Purnima is generally observed in a calm and simple manner. People visit temples, offer flowers and incense, light lamps, and recite Buddhist scriptures. Meditation and acts of charity also play a central role in the celebrations.

Several followers choose to eat simple vegetarian meals for the day and avoid unnecessary indulgence. Donating food, clothes, and essentials to the needy is considered especially meaningful during the festival.

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A message that remains relevant today

At a time when stress and uncertainty dominate everyday life, Buddha Purnima serves as a reminder of the importance of kindness, patience, and self-awareness. The festival encourages people to look inward, let go of negativity, and adopt a more peaceful and mindful way of living inspired by Lord Buddha’s teachings.