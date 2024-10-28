C-295 manufacturing facility launched: Here's how it will transform IAF's tactical airlift operations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the TASL-Airbus manufacturing facility in Vadodara on October 28 dedicated to the production of C295 military transport aircraft. The facility is first private sector establishment in India focused on manufacturing military aircraft.

PM Modi said the C-295 aircraft manufactured at this facility will first be used for domestic needs and in the future will also be exported. He also expressed hope that the ecosystem created by this manufacturing facility will help India manufacture civil aircraft in future.

Related Articles

Speaking during the inauguration, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez said the first aircraft from the Vadodara facility will be ready to roll out in 2026.

The facility will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem, from manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete life cycle of the aircraft.

India had signed a Rs 21,000 crore deal with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 transport aircraft in September 2021. These aircraft will replace the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Avro-748 planes.

As per the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in ‘fly-away’ condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain, within four years. The rest 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by the TASL-Airbus facility in Vadodara as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

The C-295 is expected to boost IAF’s military transport aircraft fleet. Equipped with indigenous electronic warfare suite, C-295 is expected to help the IAF modernise its transport fleet.

Here’s a look at key features of C-295

Versatile tactical transport: C-295 is designed for multi-role missions, including troop and cargo transport, maritime patrol, surveillance, reconnaissance, signals intelligence, close air support, medical evacuation, VIP transport and firefighting.

Payload: It can carry up to 9 tonnes or 71 troops with a maximum cruise speed of 260 knots and is also be equipped for air-to-air refuelling of aircraft and helicopters.

Performance: Retractable landing gear, a 12.69-metre-long pressurised cabin, operates at altitudes up to 30,000 ft with excellent low-level flight characteristics and exceptional short take-off and landing (STOL) performance on unpaved and soft surfaces. Powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127G turboprop engines providing outstanding manoeuvrability and long endurance of up to 13 hours.

Track record: C-295 have demonstrated high reliability with operators with over 200 aircraft in operation logging 500,000 flight hours across diverse environments.

Combat proven: The aircraft has proven combat experience with successful deployment in remote areas like Chad, Iraq and Afghanistan. It operates effectively in various climates from jungles to deserts and cold winters.

Self-protection: The option includes cockpit armour, chaff/flare dispensers and warning systems for radar, missiles and lasers.

Variants: Multiple configurations available for diverse missions, easily reconfigurable with palletised modular mission systems.

Fully integrated tactical system (FITS): Core mission system for anti-submarine warfare, maritime patrol and more, processing and presenting sensor data intuitively to the crew. Equipped with various sensors like radar, EO/IR and communications intelligence systems, supporting growth capability for new sensors and operational needs.

Advanced cockpit: Features Collins Aerospace’s Pro Line Fusion avionics, including multifunctional touchscreen displays for enhanced situational awareness, compatible with night vision goggles and supporting both civil and military operations.

Rapid deployment capability: The aircraft is engineered for quick mission readiness allowing for fast deployment and response in critical situations.

Major operators