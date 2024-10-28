Confident that C-295 aircraft made in Tata-Airbus facility would be exported in future: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the C-295 aircraft that will be manufactured in the Tata-Airbus facility would be exported in the future. During the inauguration of the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara on Monday, PM Modi paid tribute to Ratan Tata too. Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that thousands of jobs will be created due to this facility, and that Indian companies, aspiring to grow, could bank on Spain.

“Recently, we lost the country's great son Ratan Tata ji. If he had been among us today, he would have been happy, but wherever his soul is, he would be happy. This C-295 aircraft factory reflects the new work culture of New India,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, they set up a train coaches factory in Vadodara, that scaled up to export metro coaches to other countries. “I am confident that in the future, the aircraft made in this factory will also be exported to other countries,” he said referring to the Tata-Airbus facility.

Spanish PM Sanchez said, “So if Indian companies want to grow, believe me, they can trust Spain. In 2026, the first C-295 manufactured in India will be produced by this plant in Vadodara. This aircraft is a symbol of the Spanish and European aeronautical industry.”

The facility will modernise India’s defence capabilities and drive technological development, said Sanchez, calling Gujarat the hub of India’s manufacturing. “Thousands of direct and indirect jobs will be created here and a new generation of highly qualified engineers and technicians will be trained,” he said.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the entire project was conceived over a decade ago in 2012 by Ratan Tata, who was the then Tata Sons Chairman. Tata led the whole concept of building a relationship with Airbus and laying the foundation for the facility, he said.

“So I would like to remember him for his visionary leadership in this very path-breaking initiative. It is a historic moment not only for the Tata Group but also for India..." said N Chandrasekaran.

The first private sector final assembly line for military planes in the country will build a total of 56 aircraft, out of which Tata Advanced Systems will make 40 and Airbus will deliver 16. The line will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem, right from manufacturing to maintenance of the aircraft.