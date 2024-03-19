CAA hearing: 'It doesn't take away citizenship,' Centre tells SC, next hearing on April 9 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the CAA, issued notice to the Centre and asked it to file its reply by April 8. The petitioners urged the top court to stay the Citizen Amendment Rules, 2024. However, the court didn't pass any such order.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud: "It (CAA) does not take away citizenship of any person."

The Solicitor General said he needed some time to respond to the applications that have sought a stay on the rules till the top court disposes of the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The court posted the matter for hearing on April 9.