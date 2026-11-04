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Cabinet approves Rs 14,500 cr energy storage scheme, Rs 4,371 cr VISTAR plan; 850 fast-track courts cleared

Cabinet approves Rs 14,500 cr energy storage scheme, Rs 4,371 cr VISTAR plan; 850 fast-track courts cleared

The Cabinet approved a viability gap funding scheme worth Rs 14,500 crore to support the development of 92 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of new grid-scale energy storage capacity across India.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 4:05 PM IST
Cabinet approves Rs 14,500 cr energy storage scheme, Rs 4,371 cr VISTAR plan; 850 fast-track courts clearedVISTAR will support the eighth Economic Census, which will collect detailed information on non-farm establishments and their workers down to the Gram Panchayat and ward levels.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved several major initiatives covering energy storage, critical minerals, statistical infrastructure, judicial reforms and defence recruitment. The decisions include a Rs 14,500-crore scheme for grid-scale energy storage, a Rs 4,371.10-crore statistical transformation programme and Rs 2,814 crore for critical mineral processing.

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Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decisions following the Cabinet meeting, outlining measures aimed at strengthening India's energy security, data infrastructure and institutional capabilities.

Rs 14,500 crore for energy storage

The Cabinet approved a viability gap funding scheme worth Rs 14,500 crore to support the development of 92 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of new grid-scale energy storage capacity across India.

The scheme will be implemented between FY 2026-27 and FY 2030-31.

The initiative is expected to support the expansion of energy storage infrastructure, which plays an important role in managing electricity demand and integrating renewable energy into the power grid.

Rs 4,371 crore VISTAR scheme approved

The Cabinet also cleared the Viksit Bharat Initiative for Statistical Transformation, Analytics & Research (VISTAR) scheme with an allocation of Rs 4,371.10 crore for FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31.

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Aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the programme aims to modernise India's official statistical system through digitalisation, artificial intelligence, improved data collection and stronger coordination between government agencies.

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Under the scheme, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) proposes conducting 59 surveys during the 16th Finance Commission cycle, compared with 43 major surveys conducted previously.

The programme will also introduce new statistical indicators, including the Headline Index of Services Production and the Index of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises.

Eighth Economic Census planned

VISTAR will support the eighth Economic Census, which will collect detailed information on non-farm establishments and their workers down to the Gram Panchayat and ward levels.

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The exercise will help assess the unorganised economy and establish a National Statistical Business Register.

The scheme will also strengthen state-level statistical systems and support district-level economic estimates.

Rs 2,814 crore for critical minerals

The Cabinet approved a capital expenditure support scheme worth Rs 2,814 crore to promote critical mineral processing in India. The programme will run for five years, from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31, and aims to strengthen the country's critical mineral ecosystem.

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850 fast-track courts cleared

In another major decision, the government approved the establishment of 850 fast-track courts to hear cases involving child abuse and rape.

The move is aimed at strengthening judicial infrastructure for handling such cases.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 4:04 PM IST
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