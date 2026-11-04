Big change in Agnipath scheme: Centre announces 2-year extension for remaining 75% Agniveers

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Wednesday said that the Union Cabinet has paved the way for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Army. CDS General Subramani said that the first batch of Agniveers is now nearing the completion of their four-year tenure.

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He explained that around 75% of the Agniveers will be enrolled into the regular forces, depending on their willingness and their evaluation by the forces. "As you know, 25% of the Agniveers are to be enrolled into the regular forces based on merit. Previously, the provision was for 75% of the Agniveers to transition back into society as disciplined and motivated youth," the CDS said.