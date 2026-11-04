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Big change in Agnipath scheme: Centre announces 2-year extension for remaining 75% Agniveers

Big change in Agnipath scheme: Centre announces 2-year extension for remaining 75% Agniveers

CDS General Subramani said that the first batch of Agniveers is now nearing the completion of their four-year tenure. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 3:17 PM IST
Big change in Agnipath scheme: Centre announces 2-year extension for remaining 75% AgniveersThe Agniveer scheme was introduced on June 14, 2022.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Wednesday said that the Union Cabinet has paved the way for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Army. CDS General Subramani said that the first batch of Agniveers is now nearing the completion of their four-year tenure.

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He explained that around 75% of the Agniveers will be enrolled into the regular forces, depending on their willingness and their evaluation by the forces. "As you know, 25% of the Agniveers are to be enrolled into the regular forces based on merit. Previously, the provision was for 75% of the Agniveers to transition back into society as disciplined and motivated youth," the CDS said.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) added that under the updated scheme, the remaining 75% of the Agniveers will be offered an additional engagement period of two years.

He further said, "Upon the completion of this two-year period, all those who are willing will be enrolled into the Armed Forces, subject to objective selection criteria. These are the four major aspects of this scheme." During the two-year extension, Agniveers will get enhanced pay package, the CDS added.

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The Agniveer scheme was introduced on June 14, 2022. At the time, the government said that there would be a continuous performance evaluation of the Agniveers and the scheme would be reviewed periodically.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 3:09 PM IST
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