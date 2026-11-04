US midterm elections 2026: Big upsets, historic firsts and major comebacks, the full list of winners to watch

1. Democrats

The Democratic Party is the biggest winner. It flipped Republican-held Senate seats in states including Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, while also making major House gains.

2. James Talarico

Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, delivering Democrats one of their biggest breakthroughs. His victory showed that even a deeply Republican state could become competitive.

3. Gina Hinojosa

Hinojosa delivered another major Texas upset by defeating three-term Republican Governor Greg Abbott. She will become Texas' first Latina governor and marks the first Democratic return to the governor's mansion since 1990.

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4. Keisha Lance Bottoms

Bottoms made history by becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US state. Her Georgia victory also ended more than two decades of Republican control of the governor's office.

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5. Adam Hamilton

Hamilton pulled off one of the night's biggest Senate upsets in Kansas, defeating Republican incumbent Roger Marshall. His victory gave Democrats their first Senate win in Kansas since 1932, according to Reuters.

6. Sherrod Brown

Brown's victory in Ohio was a major political comeback. The Democrat defeated Republican incumbent Jon Husted and reclaimed a Senate seat after losing his own Senate race in 2024. Ohio had backed Trump by a wide margin in the previous presidential election.

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7. Roy Cooper

The former North Carolina governor defeated Republican Michael Whatley, flipping another Senate seat for Democrats.

8. Jon Ossoff

Ossoff successfully defended his Georgia Senate seat against Republican Mike Collins. His win was important because Georgia remained one of the country's closely watched battleground states.

9. Abdul El-Sayed and Peggy Flanagan

The two Democrats emerged as historic winners. El-Sayed became the first Muslim US senator, while Flanagan became the first Native American woman elected to the Senate.

10. Byron Donalds

Republican Byron Donalds provided one of the party's biggest victories, becoming the first Black Republican elected governor of a US state after winning in Florida.

The broader winner, however, was the Democratic coalition. The 2026 results have changed the balance of power in Washington and challenged the Republican hold over several states that were once considered difficult territory for Democrats. The outcome could also shape the political battle ahead of 2028.