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NLC India shares gain 9% on Q2 earnings, interim dividend 

NLC India shares gain 9% on Q2 earnings, interim dividend 

NLC India shares rose 9% to a high of Rs 250.85 today against the previous close of Rs 230.15. Market cap of the firm surged to Rs 34,783 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 3:59 PM IST
NLC India shares gain 9% on Q2 earnings, interim dividend The company also said it would raise funds via Bonds in the nature of Debentures of up to Rs 2,500 crore. 

NLC India share price today: Shares of NLC India surged 9% on Wednesday after the mining and power generation major reported a strong set of Q2 earnings. NLC India shares rose 9% to a high of Rs 250.85 today against the previous close of Rs 230.15. Market cap of the firm surged to Rs 34,783 crore.

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Net profit rose 83% year-on-year to Rs 1328 crore in Q2 against Rs 724.80 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue climbed 13.25% to Rs 4732.35 crore in Q2 from Rs 4178 crore a year earlier.

The board of the ‘Navratna’ firm, which operates under the coal ministry, recommended an interim dividend of 15%, or Rs 1.5 per equity share, for FY27 on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2026-27.

The board of the firm also fixed November 12, 2026 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the members entitled for Interim Dividend for the FY 2026-27.

The company also said it would raise funds via Bonds in the nature of Debentures of up to Rs 2,500 crore.

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The company also approved the setting up of an additional 660 MW unit as an expansion project of NUPPL within the existing 1,886-acre premises of Ghatampur Thermal Power Station (3 × 660 MW).

The company also informed about the Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to Ten Crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each held by the Company in NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL), Wholly NLC India Limited.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 3:59 PM IST
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