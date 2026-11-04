NLC India shares gain 9% on Q2 earnings, interim dividend 

Revenue climbed 13.25% to Rs 4732.35 crore in Q2 from Rs 4178 crore a year earlier.

The board of the ‘Navratna’ firm, which operates under the coal ministry, recommended an interim dividend of 15%, or Rs 1.5 per equity share, for FY27 on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2026-27.

The board of the firm also fixed November 12, 2026 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the members entitled for Interim Dividend for the FY 2026-27.

The company also said it would raise funds via Bonds in the nature of Debentures of up to Rs 2,500 crore.

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The company also approved the setting up of an additional 660 MW unit as an expansion project of NUPPL within the existing 1,886-acre premises of Ghatampur Thermal Power Station (3 × 660 MW).

The company also informed about the Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to Ten Crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each held by the Company in NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL), Wholly NLC India Limited.