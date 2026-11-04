Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Fidelity Fund adds India exposure after US midterm results: Report

Fidelity Fund adds India exposure after US midterm results: Report

Markets such as India are attracting interest as potential diversification destinations, given their relatively lower exposure to disruptions across certain technology segments.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 3:18 PM IST
Fidelity Fund adds India exposure after US midterm results: Report The US midterms have created uncertainties and widened the “disconnect between market valuations and fundamentals,” said Efstathopoulos.

A fund manager at Fidelity International is using the recent weakness in technology stocks as an opportunity to increase exposure to the sector, while also raising allocations to Indian equities to diversify his portfolio. The strategy comes amid market volatility triggered by uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the US midterm elections.

Advertisement

Related Articles

George Efstathopoulos, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Fidelity International, told Bloomberg that he is reducing holdings in defensive sectors such as utilities and redirecting the proceeds towards technology stocks across Asia and other markets. He is also increasing his exposure to India as part of a broader diversification strategy.

According to Efstathopoulos, the political uncertainty in the US has intensified the gap between market valuations and underlying business fundamentals, creating opportunities for investors to accumulate quality stocks at lower prices, the Bloomberg report said. He oversees approximately $3 billion in assets across Fidelity International's Growth & Income funds.

One of the schemes under his management, the Fidelity Funds - Global Multi Asset Growth & Income Fund, has delivered returns of around 9% so far this year, placing it in the 80th percentile among comparable funds, according to Bloomberg data.

Advertisement

His investment approach reflects a broader sentiment among investors who remain optimistic about the earnings outlook for artificial intelligence-related companies despite concerns over elevated technology spending. At the same time, markets such as India are attracting interest as potential diversification destinations, given their relatively lower exposure to disruptions across certain technology segments.

Global markets reacted sharply on Wednesday after Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of the US Congress, prompting investors to reassess the potential implications for President Donald Trump's policy agenda. Nasdaq 100 futures dropped as much as 2.4% before recovering some of their losses as bargain hunters stepped in.

Within the technology space, Efstathopoulos said he remains particularly positive on memory-chip companies and Nasdaq-listed stocks. He pointed to robust earnings reported by major hyperscalers, the favourable outlook for the memory semiconductor cycle and relatively attractive valuations as key reasons supporting his bullish stance.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 3:18 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more