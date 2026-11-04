US midterm elections: What can’t Trump do anymore now that the Democrats have seized Congress?

Kansas elected its first Democratic senator since the Great Depression nearly a century ago. In South Carolina, a state Trump won by nearly 18 points in 2024, Democrats defeated his chosen Senate candidate. In Texas, the largest Republican state, Democrats broke a long losing streak by winning a Senate seat and defeating three-term Governor Greg Abbott.

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Now that Donald Trump has lost the midterms, his ability to pass laws, approve spending and push through appointments could be significantly constrained. He would not lose his presidential powers.

Here’s what Trump will find difficult or may not be able to do:

Pass new laws easily: Trump's legislative proposals will need Democratic support in both chambers. Democrats can block bills they oppose.

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Pass his budget on his own terms: The House and Senate control federal spending legislation. Democrats can reject or demand changes to his spending proposals.

Get nominees confirmed: The Senate confirms Cabinet officials, ambassadors and federal judges. A Democratic majority can reject Trump's nominees or delay their confirmation.

Controversial policies: Measures involving immigration, taxation, healthcare, energy and other domestic priorities could face congressional resistance.

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Funding for administration priorities: Democrats can use their control over appropriations to restrict, reduce or attach conditions to funding for particular programmes.

Congressional investigations: A Democratic-controlled House can launch investigations into the administration, demand documents and summon officials to testify.

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Congressional agenda: Republicans will lose control of committee chairmanships, hearings and the legislative calendar.

Passing of legislation: Even when Republicans support a bill, they will need to negotiate with Democrats if they want it enacted.

What the Democrats can’t do:

Despite winning Congress, the Democrats cannot remove Trump by simply winning the midterms. Impeachment by the House must be followed by a Senate trial. Conviction and removal require a two-thirds Senate vote.

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They cannot automatically reverse existing laws or override Trump’s veto with a simple majority. They will need a two-third majority in both House and Senate to override Trump’s veto.

Trump will retain executive authority until his term ends, and the Democrats cannot dictate foreign policy or military decisions. Their victory also does not mean that every Democratic proposal would be passed.

