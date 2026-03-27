Can you keep LPG as backup after switching to PNG? Here’s what govt changed

Amid the ongoing global energy crisis, several questions are emerging among consumers about the storage and use of multiple cooking gas sources at home. Amid this, there's also a query about whether Indian households can have both Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) connections as a backup in case either is discontinued.

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The short answer to this will be No, Indian households with a PNG connection are strictly barred from also having an LPG connection.

Households that have shifted to piped natural gas will no longer be allowed to keep LPG cylinders as a backup, following a change in supply rules notified by the government.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas revised an order earlier this month, issued under the Essential Commodities Act in March 2026, prohibiting consumers from holding both a domestic LPG connection and a PNG supply at the same time to prevent fuel hoarding.

No dual connections allowed

Under the amended framework, consumers with PNG connections will not be permitted to retain, obtain or refill LPG cylinders. The restriction also applies going forward, meaning those with PNG access will not be eligible to apply for a new LPG connection.

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Government oil marketing companies and their authorised distributors have been instructed not to issue new LPG connections or provide refills to such households.

Existing users must surrender LPG

The change will also affect households that currently use both fuels. Such consumers will be required to surrender their LPG connections as part of the transition.

The move effectively ends the option of keeping LPG as a fallback where PNG infrastructure is available.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026, aimed at accelerating pipeline infrastructure development across the country and ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply to households and industries.

Under the new framework, entities authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) or the central government will be permitted to lay, operate, maintain and expand pipelines across public, private and residential areas under a uniform regulatory structure.

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Supply watch amid West Asia tensions

All the policy changes come at a time when India is closely tracking fuel supply routes amid tensions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

More than 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily through the Strait of Hormuz, making it one of the most critical global energy routes. A significant share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies transit through this narrow channel between Iran and Oman.