Cancer scare! Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry ban cotton candy, Andhra tests samples

Tamil Nadu has banned the production and sale of cotton candy in the state after tests at a government lab confirmed the presence of cancer-causing chemicals in samples collected from beaches and other areas in Chennai.

Test results from the Government Food Analysis Laboratory confirmed the presence of Rhodamine-B, an industrial dye. 

The dye was used as an artificial colouring agent in the candy.

Public has been urged not to consume cotton candy until the test results were out. The neighbouring Union territory of Puducherry has already implemented a ban on cotton candy.

Andhra Pradesh, too, is reportedly collecting cotton candy samples and sending them for testing.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, in a press statement, said it is illegal to prepare, package, import, sell, or serve food containing Rhodamine-B at weddings and public events, with penalties for non-compliance.

Studies suggest that prolonged ingestion of this dye can be carcinogenic and lead to severe health issues, including organ damage.

Published on: Feb 20, 2024, 10:11 PM IST
