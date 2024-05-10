'Can't overlook that for good relations': Jaishankar on Canada giving space to pro-Khalistani elements

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Canada allowing space to separatist elements reflects the vote bank politics of the Trudeau-led government rather than law of the land.

"Your vote bank is more powerful than your rule of law," said Jaishankar, adding. "Freedom of speech does not mean freedom to support separatism. We cannot for good relations overlook that."

In an exclusive interview to PTI on May 9, Jaishankar said India respects and practices freedom of speech, but that does not equate with freedom to threaten foreign diplomats, extend support to separatism or allow political space to elements advocating violence.

Jaishankar said Canada's response to India's concerns has been that it has freedom of speech.

"Whenever we have taken this up with the Canadians..it is not a new issue... It has been going on almost for 10 years and they keep saying, oh 'we have freedom of speech'." "We also have freedom of speech in our country. But freedom of speech does not mean freedom to threaten foreign diplomats, freedom of speech does not mean the kind of positions and the kind of activities which people in Canada are doing which does harm to our country because of its support for separatism," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister also wondered how people with dubious backgrounds are being allowed to enter and live in Canada, referring to Khalistani supporters among the Sikh migrants from Punjab.

Earlier this week, India lodged another stern objection against Canada in response to a parade organised by the Ontario Gurdwara Committee in which separatist slogans and floats were raised, including a particularly offensive one targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi has implored Ottawa to desist from offering a ‘safe haven’ for criminal and secessionist elements.

This incident comes close on the heels of another episode, which had already strained bilateral relations. Earlier this month, New Delhi called in Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to officially register a protest over Khalistan slogans raised at an event attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Khalistan movement supports a separate Sikh state in Punjab, a proposition India opposes.

"Celebration and glorification of violence should not be a part of any civilized society. Democratic countries which respect the rule of law should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression.

"We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the Government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Inflammatory speeches were made by Dal Khalsa's Paramjit Mand and Avtar Singh Pannu, who is labelled a terrorist by Indian security agencies, during a 6-km Nagar Kirtan event held in Malton, Canada, on Sunday. One of the floats displayed a map of Khalistan.