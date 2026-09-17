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Cash payment denied at PVR INOX? Ahmedabad lawyer sends legal notice over UPI payment demand

Cash payment denied at PVR INOX? Ahmedabad lawyer sends legal notice over UPI payment demand

The advocate has also referred to provisions of the Consumer Protection Act and asked PVR INOX to clarify whether it has formally adopted a policy prohibiting cash payments

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 7:33 PM IST
Cash payment denied at PVR INOX? Ahmedabad lawyer sends legal notice over UPI payment demandAdvocate has issued a legal notice to multiplex chain PVR INOX Ltd

An Ahmedabad-based advocate has issued a legal notice to multiplex chain PVR INOX Ltd, questioning its alleged refusal to accept cash payments at its cinema outlet in Palladium Mall.

The notice, issued by advocate Utkarsh Dave, seeks clarification on the multiplex's reported “cashless-only” payment policy and whether customers were adequately informed about it in advance, as reported by the Times of India.

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According to the notice, Dave visited the PVR INOX outlet at Palladium Mall on September 13 to watch a film. He alleged that when he attempted to pay for his movie ticket in cash, the staff refused to accept it and asked him to make the payment through UPI instead. He claimed a similar situation occurred when he later purchased food and beverages at the cinema.

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The notice makes clear that Dave's objection is not to digital payment facilities such as UPI or cards being available. Instead, he has questioned the alleged complete refusal to accept cash, arguing that this leaves consumers without a choice in how they pay.

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Lawyer cites RBI Act, Consumer Protection Act

Dave's notice refers to Section 26(1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, concerning RBI-issued banknotes as legal tender. He has questioned whether a consumer-facing business can maintain a blanket cashless policy and whether such a policy creates concerns regarding transparency and disclosure.

The advocate has also referred to provisions of the Consumer Protection Act and asked PVR INOX to clarify whether it has formally adopted a policy prohibiting cash payments.

“If PVR INOX has consciously adopted such a restrictive policy, the same ought to be prominently displayed at the relevant points of sale and communicated to consumers in advance,” the notice states.

It further argues that customers should not have to discover such a policy only after reaching the payment counter with cash.

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What about customers without UPI?

Another issue raised in the notice concerns customers who may not have access to smartphones, UPI, internet connectivity or other digital payment facilities.

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Dave has asked PVR INOX to explain what arrangements are available for such consumers and whether they would be denied the opportunity to purchase a ticket despite being willing to pay in cash.

“In particular, PVR INOX is required to explain whether such consumers would simply be denied the opportunity to purchase the service despite being ready and willing to make payment in lawful currency,” the notice states.

The advocate has also sought copies of any written instructions or internal policies directing employees not to accept cash payments.

Seven-day deadline

Dave has given PVR INOX seven days to respond to the legal notice. If the company fails to provide a satisfactory response, he has stated that he may approach a consumer commission and other appropriate authorities.

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 7:33 PM IST
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