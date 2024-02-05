Champai Soren-led Jharkhand govt wins floor test with support of 47 MLAs

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Monday won the floor test in assembly as 47 coalition MLAs supported him during the trust vote while the Opposition received 29 votes.

Meanwhile, arrested former CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, on Monday challenged the BJP to prove the corruption charges against him, asserting that if the accusations are proved, he will quit politics.

Taking part in the confidence motion moved by his successor Champai Soren in the assembly, the JMM executive president also alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a conspiracy hatched by the Centre.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

“I challenge BJP to prove corruption charges against me. If proved, I will resign from politics,” said Hemant Soren.

The ex-chief minister who is in ED custody now was allowed by a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court to participate in the trust vote.

“January 31 was a black chapter in India’s history. A chief minister was arrested at the behest of the Raj Bhavan… The BJP doesn’t want a tribal CM to complete 5 years in Jharkhand; they did not allow this even in their regimes,” Hemant Soren said.