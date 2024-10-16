Chennai weather updates: Red alert issued, trains and flights paralysed as city braces for incoming cyclone

Chennai is facing severe weather conditions as heavy rains continue to lash the city, flooding roads and residential areas. Triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, the downpour has left large parts of the city submerged, causing major traffic disruptions and stranding residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days, with up to 20 cm expected in some areas.

Public transportation has been significantly affected, with buses and local trains experiencing delays and reroutes due to waterlogged roads. In many neighborhoods, power outages have been reported as floodwaters inundate key infrastructure. More than 300 locations in Chennai have reported severe waterlogging, with Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam receiving 13 cm and 10 cm of rain respectively on Tuesday.

The state government has responded by ramping up disaster relief efforts. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited some of the hardest-hit areas on Tuesday, urging residents to remain indoors and reviewing the drainage systems in flood-prone regions like Pattalam and the Otteri Canal. The administration has mobilized 16 teams from the State Disaster Response Force and 10 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist with rescue operations. A total of 89 boats have been deployed across the city for emergencies, and 5,147 relief camps have been set up statewide, with 300 located in Chennai.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that 13,000 volunteers in Chennai and 65,000 across Tamil Nadu are on standby for relief efforts. Precautionary alerts have been sent to 8.5 million mobile phones through a common alerting protocol, keeping residents informed and advising caution.

In anticipation of the worsening weather, schools and colleges in four districts—Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu—have been closed. The government has urged private offices to allow employees to work from home where possible. Essential services, including police, fire and rescue, and the transport of necessary goods, will continue to operate.

Travel has been severely disrupted across the city. Southern Railways cancelled several express trains, including the Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express, due to waterlogging at major stations. Metro services remain operational, but safety advisories have been issued, especially in waterlogged areas like Koyambedu, where parking restrictions have been imposed to prevent water damage. Flights have also been impacted, with many domestic services cancelled as passengers struggled to reach the airport.

In addition to the ongoing rains, a cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall between Puducherry and Nellore by Thursday morning. According to Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority’s Ronanki Kurmanath, the storm is currently moving northwest at 10 km/h, located about 440 km from Chennai. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea, and the public is urged to take necessary precautions.

As the rains continue, Chennai remains on high alert, with officials closely monitoring the situation. Udhayanidhi Stalin reassured the public that all necessary measures are in place, including pumping systems to address water stagnation at over 300 locations across the city. Despite the challenges, the state government is working to ensure public safety and minimize damage during this period of severe weather.