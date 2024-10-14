Tamil Nadu weather: Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram on heavy rain alert, IT firms advised WFH

Tamil Nadu is bracing for another round of rains and thunderstorms as weather predictions signal more downpours.

With several districts already soaked, including Chennai and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further heavy rainfall across the state. Residents should be prepared for continued disruptions as the wet spell persists.

Authorities in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu have declared a holiday due to predictions of intense rainfall. The IT sector has been advised to implement work-from-home measures to ensure safety during the inclement weather.



Monitoring officers are being deployed to their respective districts to oversee the situation.

Essential supplies, such as milk, have been prioritized to ensure availability despite the weather challenges. "We are making sure that all essential items are stocked and accessible,” an official said. Local authorities have been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure that the distribution of essential goods continues smoothly.

With the state's relative humidity at a high of 96%, IMD has cautioned that thunderstorms and strong winds—between 40 to 60 km/h—are likely, particularly in coastal districts. Puducherry is also expected to experience similar conditions, with predictions of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and squalls.

The rain-soaked state has already exceeded its October average, receiving 95.3 mm of rain between October 1 and 13, compared to the usual 57.4 mm for this period. This marks a 66% spike, signaling a wetter-than-usual month. As the rains continue, residents are urged to stay informed and prepared for further updates.